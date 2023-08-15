Hairy caterpillar infestation affects around 2,000 ha of pine forests

The recent condition of hairy caterpillar infestation in the managed pine forests has grown notably intricate, with an affected area of around 2,000 hectares of forested land.

On the morning of August 15, Mr. Nguyen Phi Quynh, Chief of the Hong Linh Forest Protection Management Board under the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Ha Tinh Province, reported that the recent condition of hairy caterpillar infestation in the managed pine forests has grown notably intricate. The infestation has impacted around 2,000 hectares of forested land.

According to the statistics from the Hong Linh Forest Protection Management Board, the overall density in the region ranges from 10 to 50 hairy caterpillars per tree, with localized areas experiencing densities of 300 to 400 hairy caterpillars per tree.

The destructive actions of the hairy caterpillars result in leaf shedding and can potentially lead to the drying and death of pine trees. This issue is particularly significant in areas where resin extraction is being carried out.

The Hong Linh Forest Protection Management Board states that hairy caterpillar infestations in pine forests follow a repeating pattern, usually happening in intervals of 3 to 5 years. The surge in hairy caterpillar infestation is thriving due to high humidity levels and the erratic weather, characterized by frequent rainfall and unexpected sunshine. These conditions are conducive to the robust growth of hairy caterpillars.

At present, the Hong Linh Forest Protection Management Board is working in collaboration with relevant authorities to conduct pesticide spraying to control hairy caterpillar infestation. Within this initiative, areas impacted by the detrimental hairy caterpillars have been subjected to one to two rounds of spraying, whereas areas with densities of 300 to 400 hairy caterpillars per tree require four to five rounds of treatment.