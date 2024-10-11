Grand ceremony marks 70th anniversary of Hanoi’s Liberation Day

A grand ceremony was held in Hanoi on October 10 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the capital city’s Liberation Day (October 10, 1954-2024).

Party and State leaders and formers leaders attend the event (Photo: SGGP)

Prominent at the event were Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien, and others.

In his remarks, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam recalled the struggle by Hanoi soldiers and residents for liberation, stressing the capital city is now joining efforts nationwide in renewal and international integration.

Today, Hanoi stands as the political and administrative hub of Vietnam, a major center of culture, science, education, and economy, as well as a gateway for international integration, the leader continued, noting it ranked among the 17 largest cities in the world.

Highlighting capital city’s achievements, with its economy reaching about US$54 billion and its average per capita income US$6,348 last year, the top leader said Hanoi also takes lead nationwide in human development index, and education and training.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam also noted Hanoi’s attractiveness to both domestic and foreign visitors, as well as international investors, its connectivity with other localities and key economic zones in the country, its friendship and cooperation with more than 100 foreign cities, and its economic ties with nearly 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Hanoi has actively participated and held key positions in major international forums, enhancing its role, status, and reputation, as well as that of the country, on the global stage, the leader emphasised.

Hanoi is proud to be the only city in the Asia-Pacific to receive the “City for Peace” title from UNESCO, and the first capital in Southeast Asia to be named in the UNESCO's Global Creative Cities Network in 2019, he said.

The leader expressed his hope that the capital will make greater efforts to be a bright example and a pride of residents and soldiers nationwide.

Hanoi should work to utilise its resources, especially those in the public, to grow further, turning itself into a civilised and modern capital with long-standing culture, and soon becoming a globally connected city that intensively integrates into the world and has high competitiveness both in the region and the world, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam said.

The leader pointed to other tasks for Hanoi regarding Party and political system building, human resources development, international cooperation, and cultural promotion.

VNA