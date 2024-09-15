Government provides VND150 billion for immediate relief efforts in Lao Cai

The Vietnamese government decided to give VND150 billion for immediate relief efforts in Lao Cai northern mountainous province following the typhoon Yagi.

Food and essential items are transported to people

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc has signed Decision 984/QD-TTg, which allocates VND150 billion (US$6,122,963) in emergency assistance to Lao Cai province from the central budget reserve for the year 2024. This funding aims to address the aftermath of super typhoon Yagi and to help stabilize the lives of the affected population.

The Deputy Prime Minister assigned the People's Committee of Lao Cai province to be responsible for specifically allocating and using the above-mentioned additional funds in accordance with the provisions of the law on the state budget and other relevant legal documents, for the right purpose, economically, effectively, without loss, waste, or negativity; using the central budget support together with the local budget and other legal sources of capital to promptly overcome the damage caused by the typhoon.

The typhoon and its associated peripheral circulation have resulted in moderate to heavy rainfall across a broad region of Lao Cai Province, leading to significant flooding, flash floods, and landslides that have caused extensive damage to both the population and state infrastructure.

Some 12,364 houses in the province are flooded and swept away by floods and landslides.

According to the report, some 256 people have died, injured and missing in the northern region following heavy flooding and landslides caused by Typhoon Yagi. The flooding across the Southeast Asian country has impacted many villages and wards. As of 12:00 on September 14, 88 villages/21 communes are still isolated; worse, travel disruptions are seen due to flooding and landslides.

Lao Cai suffered heavy damage to agricultural production, infrastructure and irrigation works.

Initial estimated damage is over VND3,235 billion.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Dan Thuy