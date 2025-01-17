Government greenlights investment policy of Can Gio Int'l Transit Port project

On behalf of the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha yesterday signed Decision 148/QD-TTg approving the investment policy of the Can Gio International Transit Port project in Ho Chi Minh City.

A glimpse into the Can Gio International Transit Port

Accordingly, the port in Go Con Cho Islet of Can Gio District with a land use area of ​​approximately 571 hectares has an investment capital of no less than VND50 trillion (US$1.97 billion).

The project's objective is to build and develop the Can Gio International Transit Port offering services including container port operations, maritime services, and other related activities. The project implementation is planned to span 50 years commencing from the date of the investment policy decision.

As per the decision on the conditions for project implementation and investors implementing the project, the project can only be implemented after it complies with the national planning.

Moreover, it will be carried out after competent agencies decide to change the use purpose of forest land to another purpose in accordance with the provisions of the law on forestry, the law on land and other relevant regulations. Furthermore, the project manager must complete environmental protection procedures according to the law on environmental protection.

The Government has agreed to change the purpose of forest land use to another purpose to implement the project with an estimated area of ​​82.96 hectares.

By Mai Hoa - Translated by Anh Quan