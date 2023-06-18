Government agrees to keep ceiling prices for aviation services, textbooks

Dairy products for the elderly and pork are not included in the list of goods and services for price stabilization in the amended draft Law on Prices.

The Government, in agreement with the Standing Committee of the National Assembly, has decided not to include dairy products for the elderly and pork in the list of goods and services for price stabilization in the amended draft Law on Prices.

The Government has recently presented a report to the Standing Committee of the NA regarding the reception, explanation, and revision of the draft amendment to the Law on Prices. This draft law is scheduled for voting by the NA on June 19, marking the commencement of the second phase of the fifth session of the NA.

Previously, on June 12, after the NA discussion in the assembly hall, the Standing Committee of the NA expressed opinions on several remaining issues that had differing views on the draft.

The government is also considering implementing a maximum-price approach for domestic air passenger transportation services and textbooks. During the discussions in the assembly hall, besides suggestions to completely remove the ceiling and floor prices for domestic air passenger transportation services, some NA deputies supported the draft law's proposal to introduce a ceiling price for these particular services and goods.

Furthermore, there was a suggestion to explicitly stipulate in the draft law that only economy-class domestic air passenger transportation services should fall under the list of goods and services regulated by the State in terms of pricing, whereas airlines should determine the prices for business class and premium economy class services based on market mechanisms.

The government justifies the need to maintain a ceiling price as a means to protect consumer interests and enable individuals with low incomes to avail themselves of multiple airline choices, thereby reducing societal expenses and fostering socio-economic development.

At present, there are six domestic airlines. To ensure effective management by the State, the competition among domestic airlines needs to stipulate a price ceiling, as the State has consistently shared with these enterprises, as evidenced by measures like a 70-percent reduction in aviation fuel environmental taxes in recent years to help alleviate challenges for aviation enterprises.