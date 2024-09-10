General Secretary attends launch of support campaign for typhoon Yagi victims

The typhoon, the strongest to hit Vietnam in decades, and the subsequent torrential rains, floods, landslides, and bridge collapse had left 146 people dead or missing as of 13:00 on September 10.
At the ceremony, the participants observed a minute of silence in memory of the deaths, including two military and police officers who sacrificed their lives while on duty.
Delivering the appeal, VFF Central Committee President Do Van Chien highlighted Yagi’s widespread devastation, as well as joint efforts in search and rescue operations.
The Party and State have earmarked resources to restore infrastructure, resume production and help people return to normal life, he affirmed, calling on individuals, organisations, and businesses, both at home and abroad, to play a part in this regard.
Right at the ceremony, the Presidium received more than VND407 billion (US$16.49 million) from agencies, organisations, and individuals to help those affected by Yagi.
