General Secretary attends launch of support campaign for typhoon Yagi victims

The Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee on September 10 launched a campaign in support of victims of typhoon Yagi in Hanoi on September 10 with Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attending.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and other leaders raise fund in support of storm victims. (Photo: SGGP)

The typhoon, the strongest to hit Vietnam in decades, and the subsequent torrential rains, floods, landslides, and bridge collapse had left 146 people dead or missing as of 13:00 on September 10.

At the ceremony, the participants observed a minute of silence in memory of the deaths, including two military and police officers who sacrificed their lives while on duty.

Delivering the appeal, VFF Central Committee President Do Van Chien highlighted Yagi’s widespread devastation, as well as joint efforts in search and rescue operations.

Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Luong Cuong donates for flood victims. (Photo: SGGP)

The Party and State have earmarked resources to restore infrastructure, resume production and help people return to normal life, he affirmed, calling on individuals, organisations, and businesses, both at home and abroad, to play a part in this regard.

Right at the ceremony, the Presidium received more than VND407 billion (US$16.49 million) from agencies, organisations, and individuals to help those affected by Yagi.

Donations should be sent to the following accounts:

I. VND account at the State Treasury

Account name: The Office of the VFF Central Committee

Account number: 3713.0.1058784.00000

Unit code: 1058784

At the State Treasury Exchange

II. Bank accounts

1. Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank)

1.1. VND account

Account name: Central Relief Mobilisation Committee

Account number: CT1111

At VietinBank’s Hanoi branch

1.2. USD account

Account name: Central Relief Mobilisation Committee

Account number: 110630051111

At VietinBank’s Hanoi branch

2. Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank)

2.1.VND account

Account name: Vietnam Fatherland Front - Central Relief Committee

Account number: 0011.00.1932418

2.2.USD account

Account name: Vietnam Fatherland Front - Central Relief

Account number: 001.1.37.193253.8

SW Code: BFTVVNVX

Meanwhile, cash donations should be sent to the Planning and Finance Department (Rooms 109 and 111), the Office of the VFF Central Committee, No. 46 Trang Thi street, Hanoi.

Vietnamplus