General Department of Taxation launches taxpayer support portal

The General Department of Taxation under the Ministry of Finance officially launched the Taxpayer Support Portal yesterday to help businesses.

Located at https://hotroNNT.gdt.gov.vn , the platform is designed to provide comprehensive guidance and resources on tax policies for individuals, household businesses, and enterprises.

The portal's launch is a key component of the tax sector’s administrative reform and digital transformation roadmap, aligning with Resolution 68-NQ/TW on private sector development. Its goal is to provide taxpayers with quick, clear, and convenient access to essential tax information.

The platform is built on three core objectives:

- Supporting taxpayers in fully and accurately fulfilling their obligations.

- Helping the business community understand technology and select appropriate financial management tools.

- Enhancing business capacity to contribute more effectively to the national budget.

The portal’s structure is tailored to different user groups including individuals, household businesses, and enterprises. Content is regularly updated, offering step-by-step guidance on business registration, tax declaration, payment, and accounting management. Dedicated sections for household businesses, particularly regarding their transition into enterprises, make compliance with legal requirements more convenient.

Notably, the portal integrates artificial intelligence (AI) through a business advisory chatbot, enabling entrepreneurs to easily access knowledge on management, operations, sales, and finance. This technological feature enhances practicality and real-world value for taxpayers.

According to Director General Mai Xuan Thanh of the General Department of Taxation, the tax sector is shifting from a function-based management model to a taxpayer-focused approach, where tax officers act as service providers.

The tax authority is being positioned as a public service organization that delivers the most convenient experience for taxpayers. The launch of the portal is not only a technological solution but also a companion tool that supports individuals and businesses in production and operations while reducing the costs and time involved in meeting tax obligations.

As part of the event, the General Department of Taxation and MISA JSC signed a strategic cooperation agreement. Under the agreement, the General Department will lead, provide strategic direction, and oversee the overall management of the portal, while MISA will be responsible for technical consulting, infrastructure, application design, development of digital learning resources, and the production of training materials and instructional videos.

MISA will also support content updates, maintenance, and the integration of advanced management resources. Additionally, the company will collaborate on research and the development of applications and policy databases to further improve taxpayer services.

By Luu Thuy - Translated by Anh Quan