“Friendship Pine Garden” inaugurated to mark HUFO’s 35th anniversary

The HCMC Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO), in collaboration with the Consulates General of countries in the city, held an inauguration ceremony for the "Friendship Pine Garden" at Suoi Tien tourist area in Thu Duc city on July 6.

ttxvn-vuon-thong-huu-nghi-2-4793.jpg
The "Friendship Pine Garden" is at the Suoi Tien tourist area in Thu Duc. (Photo: VNA)

The opening of the garden, covering 10,000 sq.m with more than 700 pine trees, is to mark the 35th founding anniversary of the HUFO (July 29, 1989 - 2024).

At the event, 35 selected pine trees were attached with name places of 25 Consulates General of countries in HCMC and 30 friendship associations members of the HUFO.

According to HUFO President Do Viet Ha, over the past 35 years, the union has implemented many activities that have vividly demonstrated Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation, and diversification of external relations.

Through activities, the union has perfomed well the close combination of people-to-people diplomacy and Party diplomacy and State diplomacy in the city.

The "Friendship Pine Garden" is a vivid symbol of solidarity and cooperation between the people of the city's dwellers and diplomatic organizations of other countries in the city, thus encouraging local residents and foreign communities in the city to join environmental protection.

After the ceremony, representatives of the Consulates General of countries and the HUFO participated in a cultural exchange program, learned about traditional Vietnamese culinary culture, and visited the Suoi Tien tourist area.

