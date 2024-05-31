Fourth ASEAN graphic arts competition launched in Hanoi

The Fourth ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition 2024 was launched in Hanoi on May 31.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Held by the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition under the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the event is designed to contribute to promoting understanding and solidarity in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and offer the Vietnamese public a chance to enjoy artworks of ASEAN artists.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ma The Anh, Director General of the department said the quadrennial contest aims to promote exchanges among artists in the ASEAN region while creating a regular playground for the development of the art circle in ASEAN.

Entries are required to be created between 2020 and 2024, encompassing woodcut, metal engraving, gypsum engraving, rubber engraving, on-stone print, unique print, and other forms of graphic art. The themes of the entries should focus on various aspects of life, humans, natural landscapes, country, peace, solidarity, cooperation, friendship, and contemporary issues.

Contestants in the event must be citizens of ASEAN member states - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The organizing committee will award one first, three seconds, five third, and seven consolation prizes.

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place in December this year.

Vietnamplus