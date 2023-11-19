Forum connects enterprises in five Southeast Asian countries

The Thailand-Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia-Myanmar Business Forum 2023 took place from November 17-19 in Thailand’s Udon Thani province, promoting connection among enterprises in the five countries.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh said that the forum is a turning point in the development of the successes of investment, trade, and tourism promotion activities in 2022 that overseas Vietnamese businesses in Thailand conduct in some Vietnamese localities. It is also an appropriate and effective connection channel for businesses to realize future cooperation opportunities.

According to President of the Thai-Vietnam Business Association Ho Van Lam, the forum features product exhibitions, trade promotion activities, technology and experience exchanges which connect and form networks between Vietnamese businesses and those in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar as well as members of the Association of Overseas Vietnamese Entrepreneurs in agriculture, tourism, services, high technology, export, and finance.

In addition, the forum also introduces and promotes Vietnam's investment and business environment, promoting the export of Vietnamese goods to countries in the region, contributing to realizing the Government's project of calling on overseas Vietnamese to join in introducing and consuming Vietnamese products.

Within the framework of the forum, businesses signed a cooperation agreement expected to help consolidate and improve the effectiveness of economic cooperation between the five countries.

According to the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, overseas Vietnamese have nearly 400 investment projects in Vietnam with a combined registered capital of about US$1.72 billion.