Former political prisoners visit President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum

A delegation of former political prisoners and prisoners of war from Ho Chi Minh City this morning visited and laid flowers at President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum in the capital city of Hanoi.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Liaison Board of Former Political Prisoners and Prisoners of War Hoang Thi Khanh led the delegation of nearly 70 former prisoners of Con Dao, Phu Quoc, Phu Tai prisons, Da Lat children's prison, Saigon - Gia Dinh Propaganda Department, the traditional resistance club of patriotic overseas Vietnamese in Cambodia.

The former prisoners respectfully expressed their infinite gratitude for the great merits of President Ho Chi Minh for the glorious revolutionary cause of the Party and nation, and devotion of President Ho Chi Minh to fighting and sacrificing for the independence and freedom of the homeland and achievements in building socialism.

On the same day, the delegation visited the K9 relic site, Da Chong in Ba Vi District, the capital city of Hanoi, offered incense and flowers to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh. The K9 relic site is one of the historical, cultural and special monuments associated with President Ho Chi Minh.

The former prisoners offered flowers to President Ho Chi Minh Monument at Ho Chi Minh Square in Vinh City, Nghe An Province.