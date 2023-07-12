Former Israeli Ambassador has special sentiments for Vietnam

Former Ambassador of Israel to Vietnam Amikam Levy says that the Southeast Asian nation always has a special place in his heart.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondents in Tel Aviv on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (July 12, 1993), Levy said apart from historical similarities, both countries have strong leadership apparatuses and clear aspirations and commitments for national interests and for the happiness of their people.

The establishment of diplomatic ties has facilitated tourism cooperation and opened up business opportunities for enterprises of the two countries, he stressed.

During his 2001-2003 tenure in Vietnam, Levy worked hard to push the opening of the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel, which he considered a priority and “a dream”, and his efforts paid off in 2009.

According to Levy, who has worked as a diplomat in seven countries and territories, both Vietnamese and Jewish people treasure values of family and friendship, and have a strong will to understand each other.

The former ambassador lauded the significant socio-economic achievements that Vietnam has recorded under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), especially those in infrastructure development.



With its experience in high-tech, agriculture, health care, science, and smart urban development, Israel is willing to share its experience with Vietnam in these fields, and become a partner and learn from the Southeast Asian nation’s experience in development, he noted.

As President of the Israel-Vietnam Friendship Association, Levy said he will work to promote people-to-people exchanges between the two countries and encourage Israeli firms to operate in Vietnam.

Ample room remains for cooperation between the two countries, covering clean energy, the former ambassador said, expressing his hope to organise a business forum in the time ahead.

This would take time, but will surely be a success, he said, stressing that Israel considers Vietnam a great partner and puts much confidence in the country.

Notably, the two countries will sign a bilateral free trade agreement in the coming time, which is expected to facilitate collaboration in science and technology, he continued.Levy also expressed his belief that the bilateral relations will be further tightened in the next 5-10 years, and many Israeli companies will relocate to Vietnam – a big market with huge opportunities.