Forest fires continue to ravage Northern Vietnam

Northern Vietnam experienced at least 75 forest fires between April 13 and 16, primarily concentrated in midland and mountainous provinces.

A massive forest fire in Ba Sao Ward, Kim Bang Town, Ha Nam Province has been largely brought under control following an all-night firefighting effort involving more than 600 personnel, including police, military forces, local militia, and residents, as of the early hours of April 17. A forest fire breaks out in Ba Sao Ward, Kim Bang Town, near the Tam Chuc Pagoda complex on the early afternoon of April 16. According to the Kim Bang Town People's Committee, the blaze was extinguished at approximately 1:30 a.m. The fire occurred just a few kilometers from Tam Chuc Pagoda, one of Ha Nam’s most significant cultural and spiritual sites, raising serious concerns about potential threats to surrounding tourist destinations had the situation not been promptly contained. The site is currently under close surveillance to guard against any potential flare-ups. According to reports from Ha Nam, in the early afternoon of April 16, the fire initially ignited on the far side of the mountain within Hoa Binh Province and quickly spread to the forested areas of Ba Sao Ward. Local authorities stated that the fire spread quickly due to dry and windy conditions, resulting in significant forest damage. A fire engulfs the Ba Sao Forest in Kim Bang Town on April 16. Eyewitnesses described towering flames lighting up the sky as the fire broke out near Ha Nam Province’s drug rehabilitation center. In response, firefighting forces swiftly mobilized, clearing vegetation and establishing containment lines to halt the fire’s advance. The Ha Nam Provincial Police’s Fire Prevention and Rescue Department also dispatched officers and specialized vehicles to the scene to assist in bringing the blaze under control.

Northern Vietnam experienced at least 75 forest fires between April 13 and 16, primarily concentrated in midland and mountainous provinces. The main causes were prolonged dry weather and slash-and-burn farming practices.

Earlier, from April 12 to 13, Bac Giang and Quang Ninh reported four major fires that scorched dozens of hectares of forest. In response, the Prime Minister issued an urgent directive, instructing relevant ministries, agencies, and local authorities to swiftly address the aftermath—particularly in Ha Long and Binh Lieu, where more than 40 hectares of forest were destroyed. The directive also called for intensified fire prevention and control efforts, especially as extreme heat continues and Level 5 fire risk alerts have been activated in multiple regions.

Despite these measures, fires continued to erupt on April 14 and 15, including several large-scale blazes in Lang Son, Cao Bang, and Vinh Phuc.

A series of forest fires have occurred in Van Lang, Cao Loc, and other districts of Lang Son Province over the past three days.

Most recently, a major fire broke out on Ngang Mountain in Dao Tru Commune, Tam Dao District, Vinh Phuc Province, on the afternoon of April 15.

Nearly 1,000 personnel—including provincial military forces, police, militia, and forest rangers—were deployed to battle the blaze. However, strong winds and scorching dry conditions allowed the fire to spread rapidly before it was finally brought under control in the early hours of April 16.

An estimated 30 hectares of forest were lost to the flames.

A series of forest fires have occurred in Van Lang, Cao Loc, and other districts of Lang Son Province over the past three days.

In Cao Bang Province, a forest fire erupted on the afternoon of April 15 in Na Pan Hamlet, Bao Lac Town. Meanwhile, Lang Son has witnessed a troubling surge in fire incidents, with 27 forest fires reported from early March to mid-April alone. Among them were three major blazes that devastated over 5,700 hectares of planted forest, while the rest were primarily grassland and scrub fires.

Forces battle the forest fire in Na Sam Town (Van Lang District, Lang Son Province) on April 14.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, Northern Vietnam and the western region of Central Vietnam are entering an intense early-summer heatwave, expected to persist through April 23. Fire danger remains critically high in Ha Giang, Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Lang Son, and Tuyen Quang.

In an interview with SGGP Newspaper, a spokesperson from the Vietnam Administration of Forestry and the Forest Protection Department stated that the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has issued an urgent directive urging provincial authorities to devise realistic, situation-specific fire prevention plans. It also emphasized the need for rapid deployment of response teams, strict enforcement against violations, and accelerated efforts to rehabilitate scorched forest areas.

The forest fire in Bao Lac Town (Cao Bang Province) on April 15

Local governments have been instructed to integrate advanced technologies into fire monitoring and early-warning systems, ensuring that incidents are promptly reported to the Vietnam Administration of Forestry and the Forest Protection Department.

Directive No.36/CD-TTg, issued by the Prime Minister on April 13, underscores the urgency of tightening forest fire prevention and response efforts nationwide. Provincial and municipal leaders are to be held directly accountable for any serious incidents occurring within their jurisdictions.

The directive also mandates strict enforcement of the “four on-the-spot” strategy—on-site leadership, manpower, supplies, and logistics—along with tighter control over forest access and round-the-clock monitoring in high-risk zones. The Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Public Security have been placed on standby to provide support upon request.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan