Foreign military attachés visit Vietnam Military History Museum (Photo: qdnd.vn)

During the visit, the delegation toured the museum’s indoor and outdoor exhibits. These displays illustrate the history of Vietnam’s nation-building and defence efforts, as well as the development, struggles, and growth of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) throughout its fight for national liberation, construction, and defence.

Over recent years, the museum has welcomed a large number of domestic and international visitors. This visit by the military attaché delegation further strengthens mutual understanding and friendship between the VPA and the armed forces of other nations. It also offered the delegation a deeper insight into Vietnam’s history, culture, people, and the development of its military.

Vietnamplus