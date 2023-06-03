Focusing on export, investment, consumption to boost growth: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 3 asked ministries, agencies and localities to push the three engines of export, investment and consumption in order to spur the country's economic growth in the time ahead.

Speaking at an online regular meeting between the Government and localities, the leader stressed the need to remove obstacles to production and business and help enterprises with administrative procedures, interest rates, and market expansion.

He also urged localities to accelerate the disbursement of public investment capital and the implementation of the socio-economic recovery and development program as well as national target programs and focus on site clearance and material preparations for key projects.

Apart from promoting domestic consumption, it is necessary to expand export markets, the PM said, highlighting other tasks such as effectively optimizing free trade agreements, materializing the National Power Development Plan VIII which has been approved recently, ensuring food for domestic consumption and exports, having the European Commission (EC)'s “yellow card” warning against Vietnam's seafood exports lifted, and dealing with the shortage of medicines, vaccines, and medical equipment, among others.

The move is to maintain macroeconomic stability, control inflation, boost growth and ensure major economic balances, PM Chinh emphasized.

According to the leader, over the past five months, thanks to joint efforts by the Government, ministries, agencies, and localities, progress has been made in production, business, export, foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction, and the real estate market.

The socio-cultural and sports fields have also recorded development, he continued, adding that people’s lives have remained stable, social order and safety and national defense and security have been ensured, and external affairs and international integration have been stepped up.

The participating Deputy PMs, and representatives of ministries, agencies, and localities shared the view on the drastic, close instruction and the flexible, effective management of the Government and the PM over the past time, leading to positive changes in the socio-economic situation despite a range of difficulties and challenges.

They also pointed to the huge growth pressure in the remaining months of this year, saying the growth rate must be higher than that recorded in the previous period.

To that end, they raised proposals regarding the implementation of big investment and construction projects, credit and tax policies, work permits and visas, and wages, among others.