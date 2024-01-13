Flight tickets for Tet holidays remain scarce despite 472 additional flights

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has reported that, compared to the previous week, airlines have added 472 additional flights from Hanoi and HCMC to local airports, providing nearly 92,155 seats.

Noi Bai Airport is usually crowded during peak season.

However, due to the substantial travel demand, numerous flight routes continue to experience high booking rates and ticket shortages during the peak period of the 2024 Lunar New Year.

According to reports from Vietnamese airlines, as of January 12, seats for some flight routes during the peak period, from January 24 to February 25 (from the 14th day of the twelfth lunar month to the 16th day of the first lunar month in 2024), are nearly fully booked.

Regarding outbound flights from HCMC to various local airports, the booking rates are on the rise. Specifically, the booking rates for flights from HCMC to Buon Ma Thuot are at 90.72 percent, to Da Nang at 91.31 percent, to Dien Bien at 80 percent, to Hai Phong at 95.02 percent, to Hue at 92.65 percent, to Pleiku at 91.42 percent, to Tuy Hoa at 88.05 percent, to Thanh Hoa at 99.66 percent, to Quy Nhon at 84.81 percent, to Chu Lai at 99.76 percent, to Quang Binh at 86.45 percent, to Quang Ninh at 98.89 percent, and to Vinh at 98.81 percent.

Routes from Hanoi to some provinces and cities are nearly fully booked, including Hanoi to Dien Bien at 94.44 percent and Hanoi to Pleiku at 88.74 percent. Notably, the Hanoi to Vinh route is completely sold out.

For flights from local airports to HCMC, numerous routes are experiencing high booking rates, particularly during the days following the Lunar New Year, from February 13 to 19 (the 4th to the 10th day of the first lunar month). Some notable routes and their booking rates include Buon Ma Thuot to HCMC at 88.86 percent, Ca Mau to HCMC at 100 percent, Da Nang to HCMC at 96.95 percent, Hai Phong to HCMC at 99.54 percent, Hue to HCMC at 94.68 percent, Phu Quoc to HCMC at 91.71 percent, Pleiku to HCMC at 95.69 percent, Tuy Hoa to HCMC at 88.34 percent, Thanh Hoa to HCMC at 101.66 percent, Quy Nhon to HCMC at 94.59 percent, Chu Lai to HCMC at 112.76 percent, Dong Hoi to HCMC at 92.67 percent, and Vinh to HCMC at 99.22 percent.

Several flight routes from provinces and cities to Hanoi are experiencing high demand, with notable examples including Nha Trang to Hanoi at 99.51 percent, Dien Bien to Hanoi at 99.51 percent, Phu Quoc to Hanoi at 100.08 percent, Pleiku to Hanoi at 101.67 percent, and Vinh to Hanoi at 86.41 percent.

For key routes like HCMC to Da Nang, HCMC to Hanoi, and Hanoi to Da Nang, the booking rates during the peak period are gradually increasing. However, ticket availability remains plentiful, with the average booking rate reaching 45 percent, marking a 5-7 percent increase compared to the previous week.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam will continue monitoring and advising airlines to balance and supplement capacity on flight routes during the 2024 Lunar New Year.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Bao Nghi