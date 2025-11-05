International

Flag ceremony of Vietnam’s “Blue Beret” Peacekeepers in Abyei

SGGPO

In Abyei, the flag-raising ceremony of Vietnam’s Engineering Team No. 4 “Blue Berets” is more than a military ritual, it stands as a symbol of courage, discipline, and unwavering loyalty to the homeland.

0707afc684af08f151be-1649-1164.jpg

For soldiers stationed thousands of kilometers from home, the ceremony serves as a vital source of spiritual strength. It reminds them of their noble mission to maintain peace and their responsibility toward both their country and the international community. In that solemn moment, all hardships, challenges, and homesickness seem to fade away, leaving only determination and steadfast resolve.

chao-co.jpg

Lieutenant Nguyen Thanh Tien of the Protection Unit shared emotionally: “As the red flag with a yellow star flies proudly against the Abyei sky, I deeply feel the honor of carrying the mission of peacekeeping. It is both a profound source of pride and a powerful motivation for my colleagues and me to overcome every obstacle and fulfill our noble international duty.”

Earlier, the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) held a handover ceremony for the Banton Bridge after Vietnam’s Engineering Team No. 4 successfully completed its repair and restoration within one week.

By Hai Yen - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

flag-raising ceremony United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) peacekeeping

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn