Flag ceremony of Vietnam’s “Blue Beret” Peacekeepers in Abyei

In Abyei, the flag-raising ceremony of Vietnam’s Engineering Team No. 4 “Blue Berets” is more than a military ritual, it stands as a symbol of courage, discipline, and unwavering loyalty to the homeland.

For soldiers stationed thousands of kilometers from home, the ceremony serves as a vital source of spiritual strength. It reminds them of their noble mission to maintain peace and their responsibility toward both their country and the international community. In that solemn moment, all hardships, challenges, and homesickness seem to fade away, leaving only determination and steadfast resolve.

Lieutenant Nguyen Thanh Tien of the Protection Unit shared emotionally: “As the red flag with a yellow star flies proudly against the Abyei sky, I deeply feel the honor of carrying the mission of peacekeeping. It is both a profound source of pride and a powerful motivation for my colleagues and me to overcome every obstacle and fulfill our noble international duty.”

Earlier, the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) held a handover ceremony for the Banton Bridge after Vietnam’s Engineering Team No. 4 successfully completed its repair and restoration within one week.

By Hai Yen - Translated by Anh Quan