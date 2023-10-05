The animated movie titled “Wolfoo and Mysterious Island” is set to hit cinemas on October 13, making it to become the first Vietnamese full-length animated feature film to debut in theaters.

The movie tells about daily stories of a kindhearted and friendly wolf boy, Wolfoo, and his little sister Lucy.

Wolfoo, a YouTube children’s animated web series, was created and produced by a Vietnamese team from Sconnect Company. The series was developed into an original British version to reach more children around the world.

As of present, the animated web series has gained several achievements in international markets, including the YouTube Diamond Play Button, and is named in YouTube’s Top 50 most-viewed channels.

The show has been translated into various languages and adapted into the “Wolfoo City” theme park, video games, toys, and other publications.

In July, Sconnect proposed the Vietnamese functional units support the company in working with YouTube on denying illogical accusations of copyright infringement from the U.K. company Entertainment One which claimed that Wolfoo was based on its creation "Peppa Pig", and recovering more than 3,000 deleted videos about a cartoon character name Wolfoo on this social media platform.