First national gender equality census to be conducted

The first-ever national census on gender equality will be conducted in 2023 as part of the national-level task of studying and assessing the gender equality situation to serve sustainable development.

The survey is set to cover 9,000 people in 48 communes and wards of 12 provinces and cities nationwide, heard at a symposium in Hanoi on June 9.

Dr. Dang Xuan Thanh, Vice President of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS), said the country has been exerting efforts to realize the commitments to gender equality, including ensuring women’s rights and implementing the Party and Government’s viewpoints and directions for gender equality promotion.

In the next 10 years, Vietnam needs to have an intensive and extensive view of the gender equality situation to take effective measures for achieving gender equality targets by 2030 as part of the UN-approved Sustainable Development Goals.

He noted the overall study and assessment of gender equality to serve sustainable development, which is a national-level task and includes a national gender equality census, is theoretically and practically necessary for clarifying the situation of gender relations as well as men and women’s progress in different fields, analyzing opportunities and barriers, and creating a basis for making recommendations about gender equality and socio-economic development policies for the coming time.

Assoc. Prof. and Dr. Tran Thi Minh Thi, Deputy Director of the VASS Institute for Family and Gender Studies, said the task performance will help promote Vietnam’s realization of international commitments on gender equality, provide a scientific foundation for evaluating results of commitment implementation, serve the review of the implementation of the national gender equality strategy for 2021 - 2030, and deal with some urgent issues related to gender equality.