First eye hospital breaks ground in Binh Phuoc

This is the first specialized eye hospital built in Binh Phuoc Province.

Covering an area of over 1,500 square meters, located on Hung Vuong Street, Tan Binh Ward, Dong Xoai City, the eye hospital has an investment of VND60 billion (US$2.3 million).

Perspective of Saigon- Binh Phuoc Eye Hospital

This hospital will be equipped with high-end, modern medical devices and instruments, providing personalized medical care as well as eye examinations and treatment for patients in the locality and surrounding areas.

The project is expected to be operational after three months of construction.

So far, patients with severe eye conditions in Binh Phuoc Province have spent a lot of costs and time traveling to hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City for examinations and treatment. Therefore, Saigon – Binh Phuoc Eye Hospital is expected to bring practical benefits to patients, especially the underprivileged and ethnic minority groups, by providing access to high-quality medical services once operated.

By Bui Liem- Translated by Huyen Huong