Fifteen provinces, cities face rabies outbreaks

At present, there are 24 ongoing rabies outbreaks across the country, each lasting less than 21 days. Twenty-seven fatalities due to rabies have been reported, with high concentration in the Southern region.

Many people have to get vaccinated due to dog or cat bites.

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Long, Director of the Department of Animal Health under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, from the beginning of 2024 until March 24, nearly 100,000 individuals nationwide have received preventive treatment for animal bites.

Among them, 27 have succumbed to rabies in 16 provinces and cities, marking an increase of 15 cases compared to the same period in 2023. The provinces with the highest number of fatalities include Dak Lak (four cases), Long An (three cases), Quang Binh (two cases), Binh Thuan (two cases), and Gia Lai (two cases).

Mr. Long added that from 2013 to the present, deaths from rabies have consistently represented one of the highest mortality rates among disease outbreaks (except in 2014, ranking second after measles; in 2021, ranking second after Covid-19; and in 2023, ranking third after Covid-19 and dengue fever).

Currently, rabies outbreaks still appear, with many areas yet to be contained. Specifically, according to veterinary agency data, there are still 24 active outbreak areas in 15 provinces and cities nationwide, each lasting less than 21 days. From the beginning of 2024 until March 20, there have been 51 outbreaks in 23 provinces and cities across the country. The total number of infected dogs and cats is 81, with 186 having been euthanized.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Da Nguyet