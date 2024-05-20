Festival to strengthen Vietnam-Japan bonds: Ambassador

The Vietnam Festival will take place at Yoyogi Park, Tokyo, on June 1-2, expected to help enhance mutual understanding and strengthen bonds between the two peoples, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quag Hieu said at a press conference on May 20.

At the Vietnam Festival in Japan in 2023 (Photo: VNA)

Featuring a kaleidoscope of cultural activities, the festival has become an indispensable event for the Vietnamese people there and locals for years, he said, highlighting this year's event is held to concretize the Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the world, with cultural and people-to-people exchange being an important pillar.

Some 130 booths will be arranged at the event, helping bring Vietnamese culture, tourism, and cuisine closer to the Japanese people.

The festival will see performances staged by renowned artists and music bands from both nations.

The annual event is held under the sponsorship of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Tokyo administration. It was first organized in 2008 to mark the 35th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Vietnamplus