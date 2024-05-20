Culture/art

Festival to strengthen Vietnam-Japan bonds: Ambassador

The Vietnam Festival will take place at Yoyogi Park, Tokyo, on June 1-2, expected to help enhance mutual understanding and strengthen bonds between the two peoples, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quag Hieu said at a press conference on May 20.

436690068_814766700578467_3170171531965687088_n.jpg
At the Vietnam Festival in Japan in 2023 (Photo: VNA)

Featuring a kaleidoscope of cultural activities, the festival has become an indispensable event for the Vietnamese people there and locals for years, he said, highlighting this year's event is held to concretize the Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the world, with cultural and people-to-people exchange being an important pillar.

Some 130 booths will be arranged at the event, helping bring Vietnamese culture, tourism, and cuisine closer to the Japanese people.

The festival will see performances staged by renowned artists and music bands from both nations.

The annual event is held under the sponsorship of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Tokyo administration. It was first organized in 2008 to mark the 35th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Vietnam Festival Japan cultural exchange Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan performances artistsJapan

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn