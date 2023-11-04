Festival of ethnic minority groups open in Lai Chau Province

Festival of ethnic minority groups with population of less than 10,000 from 11 provinces and cities across the country was opened in Lai Chau city, the Northern province of Lai Chau last night.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism coordinated with the People’s Committee of Lai Chau Province to host the event.

This was a meaningful political, cultural and social event to honor the good traditional cultural values and preserve and promote the cultural values of ethnic groups with population of less than 10,000 people among 54 ethic minorities in the country.

Besides, the festival contributed to building and developing the culture and Vietnamese people meeting the sustainable development requirements of the country, creating a springboard for the socio-economic development of the localities.

Notably, the festival also showed the concern of the Party and State for the preservation and promotion of cultural values of ethnic groups.