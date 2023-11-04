SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Culture/art

Festival of ethnic minority groups open in Lai Chau Province

SGGPO
Festival of ethnic minority groups with population of less than 10,000 from 11 provinces and cities across the country was opened in Lai Chau city, the Northern province of Lai Chau last night.
At the opening ceremony of the festival (Photo: Khieu Minh) ảnh 1

At the opening ceremony of the festival (Photo: Khieu Minh)

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism coordinated with the People’s Committee of Lai Chau Province to host the event.

This was a meaningful political, cultural and social event to honor the good traditional cultural values and preserve and promote the cultural values of ethnic groups with population of less than 10,000 people among 54 ethic minorities in the country.

Besides, the festival contributed to building and developing the culture and Vietnamese people meeting the sustainable development requirements of the country, creating a springboard for the socio-economic development of the localities.

Notably, the festival also showed the concern of the Party and State for the preservation and promotion of cultural values of ethnic groups.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

festival of ethnic minority group Lai Chau Province cultural values of ethnic groups

Other news

Photo Gallery