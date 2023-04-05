Festival honours UNESCO intangible cultural heritage to open in Phu Tho

A festival to honour UNESCO - recognised intangible cultural heritage of humanity will take place from April 21-22 in the northern province of Phu Tho, the department of cultural affairs under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced.

Spectators will have a change to enjoy 15 cultural heritage genres, performed by nearly 1,000 artisans, artists from13 provinces and cities nationwide which possess the heritages, including the Hue court music, Quan ho Bac Ninh folk songs, space of gong culture, Xoan singing, art of Don ca tai tu music and song in southern Vietnam, among others.

Besides art performances, a space to display heritage images, artifacts, and tourism products will also be held.

The event is a part of a series of activities to commemorate the legendary founders of the Vietnamese nation, the Hung Kings, in 2023.