False information: HCMC not creating three new districts

The information claiming that Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) is in the process of creating three new districts, namely Gia Dinh, Sai Gon, and Cho Lon, is circulating on social media, but it is not accurate.

Social media is currently spreading information about the reorganization and merger of the six inner districts of HCMC and the establishment of three new districts, Gia Dinh, Sai Gon, and Cho Lon. Regarding this information, Ms. Nguyen Thi Hong Tham, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Home Affairs, affirms that it is false information.

Previously, there were also rumors circulating on social media regarding three proposed plans to merge the six districts and 142 wards and communes within HCMC. The HCMC Department of Home Affairs was compelled to provide clarification and confirm that these three plans were not accurate.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Hong Tham explained that the Department of Home Affairs was collaborating with 22 districts and Thu Duc City to assess the wards and communes and ascertain whether any administrative units met the specific criteria for exemption from restructuring, in accordance with Resolution 35 of the National Assembly's Standing Committee. Once this assessment was completed, they would move forward with developing a project, plan, and timeline to present to the relevant authorities for the implementation of the merger in 2025.

According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Hong Tham, the HCMC Department of Home Affairs has recently requested approval from the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee to formalize the restructuring plan up to 2025. Currently, there are no concrete restructuring plans in effect. Therefore, the information spreading online regarding the establishment of the Gia Dinh, Sai Gon, and Cho Lon districts is incorrect.