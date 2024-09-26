Experts and scientists pledge to establish nanoscience network in Vietnam

Many experts and scientists were all passionately committed to the establishment of a nanoscience network in Vietnam.

Experts and scientists made the commitment at the ICISE Center in Quy Nhon City of the Central Province of Binh Dinh, the second international conference on Nanolife Science: Nanobiology, Biophysics and Computation (NanoBioCoM2024) opened with the participation of more than 103 scientists from 19 countries.

At the conference, Chairman of the Vietnam Meeting Science Association Professor Tran Thanh Van said that NanoBioCoM is an initiative of many Vietnamese scientists who are researching nano-life sciences around the world to bring this new field of science to Vietnam.

At this conference, researchers will have three days to present and elucidate issues related to research and applications in the fields of nano-biotechnology, biophysics, and innovative computational methods. Professor Tran Thanh Van said that this conference serves as a platform for young Vietnamese researchers to engage, connect, and gain insights into cutting-edge global research, fostering a network among the Vietnamese research community both domestically and internationally to drive development collaboratively.

In an interview with SGGP reporters, Associate Professor Ngo Xuan Kien from the Institute of Nano-Life Sciences at Kanazawa University in Japan remarked that the utilization of nanotechnology has become increasingly prevalent in contemporary society, impacting areas such as medicine, biology, novel biological materials, agriculture, environmental science, and even food safety. Life scientists are particularly focused on leveraging artificial intelligence and computational science to develop sophisticated algorithms for a more in-depth exploration of nanomaterials.

He added that the NanoBioCoM workshops are expected to advance the research community in biophysics for Vietnam. Initially, workshop organizers will establish a professional community focused on various types of optical, electron, and molecular microscopes. These tools will support research and experimental endeavors in nanotechnology in Vietnam in the coming time.

Additionally, Vietnamese-origin scientists in the field of nanotechnology will be connected with their peers worldwide to foster collaboration and create a network that supports Vietnam's development and training in nanotechnology.

By Ngoc Oai - Translated By Dan Thuy