Existing irrigation works facing serious degrading

Built and in use for a long time, many irrigation lakes, dams have shown signs of severe degrading and posed threats to the safety of nearby residents. New irrigation projects take too long to launch, negatively affecting the livelihood of dwellers.

Related News Effective irrigation systems save dried land



In Dak Lak Province, the construction project of Yen Ngua Reservoir and Buon Biep Reservoir in Cu Kuin District was approved in 2018 to be completed in 2022, with an investment of over VND305 billion (US$12.5 million). These lakes are planned to provide irrigation water for 750ha of crops and domestic water use for nearby households.

Until now, the project only installed an iron frame for the foundation, which has become rusty. The equipment allocated for this project is unused and stored inside a worker camp. This has made local residents frustrated and annoyed because for 5 years, they have expected the lakes to distribute much-needed water for their agricultural as well as domestic activities and have willingly handed over the necessary land.

Three months after the landslide incident, the area near Dong Thanh Reservoir project (sited in Dong Thanh Commune of Lam Ha District in Lam Dong Province) experiences yet another similar landslide, severely affecting daily activities and traffic of local residents in Dong Anh Hamlet. The street leading to this hamlet is under high risk even though workers have already reinforced the excavated area to make the lakebed.

Being a key project, the work receives a total investment of VND495 billion ($20.3 million). However, an investigation by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep reveals that the geology of this area shows a landslide location, along with other existing ones for a long time inside the to-be lake. The building has sped up this landslide, causing property damages to both the construction unit and residents there.

On the surface of a dam surrounding Da Ron Reservoir (sited in Da Ron Commune of Don Duong District in Lam Dong Province), there are tens of termite mounds. In addition, the dam’s aggregate base is eroded, while the lakebed has been silted up for a long time and reduced the water storage capacity. A similar story can be found in Nam Phuong Reservoir in Bao Loc City of Lam Dong Province. The Agriculture and Rural Development Department of Lam Dong Province shared that it is not easy to obtain the repair cost of about VND100 billion ($4.1 million) for the two lakes. The province also reports 66 irrigation works with a high need of repair or upgrade.

Ta Hoet Reservoir project in Hiep An Commune of Duc Trong District (under the charge of the Lam Dong Province People’s Committee) has an investment of VND982 billion ($40.28 million) to provide water for over 2,000ha of crops and domestic use of 65,000 residents as well as regulating floodwater for the downstream area. Starting on February 20, 2023, the land compensation task is still unfinished.

Deputy Director Nguyen Cong Hanh of Dak Lak Irrigation Co. Ltd. informed that his organization is responsible for 345 irrigation works to provide water for agricultural activities. Being used for a long time, 57 works show signs of degrading. Therefore, the company has asked for the necessary budget to repair them to ensure a sufficient water supply for the area.

In Gia Lai Province, many irrigation works cannot work at full capacity owing to infrastructure inconsistency. For example, Ia Mlah Reservoir, supposed to serve 5,000ha of crops in 5 communes of Krong Pa District, cannot distribute water to fields as there is a lack of a suitable canal system.

Similarly, Ia Mor Reservoir aims at supplying water for 12,500ha of crops in the provinces of Dak Lak and Gia Lai; however, it can serve only 5,350ha because 10.76ha of forest land has not had its use purpose changed to build agricultural canals. Gia Lai Province is working with functional agencies to complete this procedure.