Exhibition popularizing Vietnamese art opens in UK

The “Sac mau que huong” (Colours of Homeland) exhibition was opened in Mayfair art district in the heart of London on March 29.

Jointly held by the Vietnamese Embassy in UK and D-Contemporary and Hanoi Art House, the exhibition features art works by such Vietnamese famous artists as Thanh Chuong, Huong Duc Dung, Nguyen Minh Son, and Phuong Binh.

Artists depict the beauty of daily life and natural landscapes of Vietnam as well as compassion and love for life through their works of lacquer, oil paint and silk.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Nguyen Hoang Long said that the exhibition depicts an image of a young, dynamic and modern Vietnam to UK friends.

He noted that the embassy will organize a series of events in various fields this year to mark the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam - UK diplomatic relations, and expressed his hope that the two countries will achieve more fruitful outcomes in the strategic partnership in all spheres in the Vietnam-UK Friendship Year 2023.

The event runs until April 7.