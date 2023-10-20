Exhibition introduces Vietnam’s 17 Faces of Action for Sustainable Development

An exhibition named “17 Faces of Action of Vietnam for Sustainable Development” opened at the Vietnam Women’s Museum on October 20.

The exhibition is held within the framework of the "17 Faces of Action" initiative launched by Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG) Tatiana Valovaya to recognize and encourage women around the world to further make active contributions to socio-economic development and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

In her opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said when Vietnam strongly commits to implementing the UN 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Vietnamese women continue to play a pioneering role in all fields, propose initiatives, carry out solutions, promote innovation, and strengthen partnerships to ensure sustainable development and leave no one behind.

Corresponding to the 17 sustainable development goals, this exhibition introduces 17 visual stories about women from all over Vietnam, representing many fields. They are scientists, teachers, businessmen, soldiers, doctors, diplomats, artists, engineers, movement officials, and community leaders, said Hang.

She expressed her belief that through this exhibition, international friends and partners will better understand Vietnam's foreign policy priorities, including promoting gender equality and sustainable development and intensifying cooperation in these fields.

Tatiana Valovaya affirmed that the exhibition is a specific joint effort of the UNOG, Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Vietnam Women’s Union, and the Association of Swiss Women and Empowerment.