Exhibition features Japanese and Vietnamese traditional fine arts

Artworks in a variety of materials are on display at Japan Foundation for Culture Exchange in Hanoi.

Exhibition curator Nguyen The Son introduces artworks at the exhibition. (Photo: vanhoanghethuat.vn)

The exhibition entitled Dialogue with Ukiyo-e Paintings aims to introduce visitors to the interaction between Vietnamese and Japanese traditional fine arts.

Ukiyo-e painting is a traditional Japanese woodblock print that emerged in the early Edo period, the early 17th century.

During the Japanese boom known as 'Japonisme' in Europe in the 19th century, the unique spatial expression and use of colors in Ukiyo-e paintings made a strong impression on many famous artists such as Monet, Cézanne, and Renoir, who subsequently produced a variety of artworks that were greatly influenced by the Ukiyo-e form.

Today, young Vietnamese artists have taken up a new challenge to create new artworks inspired by Ukiyo-e, but in keeping with Vietnamese tradition, so working with a variety of materials including silk, lacquer, ceramics, do (poonah) paper, and even animation.

"I feel very impressed with the works of Vietnamese artists," said Yoshioka Norihiko, director of Japan Foundation at the exhibition opening ceremony.

"I believe that among the artists here, there are many who can follow the traditional path. However, from these works, I also hope you can open new paths for yourself and become one of the outstanding artists of contemporary art."

Each piece shows Vietnamese culture using traditional and unique to the form materials, to excite both interested visitors and more nuanced art lovers.

The exhibition is part of a wider project that enables Vietnamese artists to practice contemporary art, according to the exhibition curator Nguyen The Son.

"We honor the value of tradition," Son said. "The project focuses on dialogue from Vietnamese traditional materials to Japanese Ukiyo-e paintings.

"I believe that Vietnamese artists will be more confidence in developing their contemporary art career inspired by traditional values, not only of Vietnamese art but also from the art of other country around the world."

Dialogue with Ukiyo-e paintings was successfully launched at Van Mieu Literature Temple in January and introduced to the public and international visitors in Hoi An city within the framework of the 20th anniversary of Hoi An – Japan Cultural Exchange in August.

The exhibition runs until September 15 from 9 am to 6 pm at the Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange, 27 Quang Trung Street, Hanoi.

Vietnamplus