EVN announces to raise electricity prices by 4.5 percent

The national utility Vietnam Electricity (EVN) announced to increase electricity prices by 4.5 percent at a meeting on November 9 in Hanoi.

This is the second time EVN decided to raise electricity prices in 2023.

EVN has decided to adjust the average retail electricity price by 4.5 percent from November 9. Specifically, the average retail electricity price increased to VND 2,006.79 per kilowatt-hour excluding VAT. Before adjustment, the average retail electricity price was VND 1,920.3732 per kilowatt-hour adjusted from May 4, 2023 according to decision No. 377 of EVN.

Thus, the average retail electricity price increased by more than VND 86.41 per kilowatt-hour compared to the old level. Since the beginning of the year, EVN has adjusted electricity prices twice with increases of 3 percent and 4.5 percent. After two adjustments this year, electricity prices have increased by more than VND142.35 per kilowatt-hour.

According to EVN's calculations, 547,000 customers are service businesses which will pay an additional VND 230,000 a month on average while 1.9 million are manufacturing companies which will pay an additional VND 423,000 a month on average. The remaining 681,000 administrative organizations will pay an additional VND 90,000 a month.