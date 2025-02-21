Education

English slated to become second language in schools within roadmap

A roadmap will be developed for the implementation of English as a second language in schools.

A foreign teacher teaches at a preschool

The Vietnam Institute of Educational Sciences coordinated with the Management Board of the National Foreign Language Project and the British Council to organize a seminar on ‘Teaching and learning foreign languages: Gradually making English the second language in schools’ on February 20 and 21.

Director of the Vietnam Institute of Educational Sciences Professor Le Anh Vinh urged all schools to include English into their curriculum. This, he stated, would make English an educational tool and establish it as a second language at a certain proficiency level.

Many experts also suggested that establishing English as the second language in schools requires a well-defined roadmap. This includes refining the legal framework through specific projects and prioritizing both the expansion and enhancement of the teaching workforce.

In related news, Hanoi Department of Education and Training officially launched the ‘Foreign Language Self-Study Month’ for 2025 yesterday. Running from February 20 to March 20, this initiative aims to foster students' self-study skills and enhance their language proficiency. It also serves as an effective measure to implement Circular No. 29/2024/TT-BGDDT on extra teaching and learning regulations, promoting a culture of self-motivated, proactive, and engaged learning among both teachers and students.

The Ministry of Education and Training has recommended the nationwide replication and popularization of this model, with appropriate application to the specific characteristics and conditions of each locality, for the purpose of establishing a learning society and promoting a lifelong learning movement.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan

