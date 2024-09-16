Education sector mobilizes support for typhoon-ravaged regions

The Ministry of Education and Training and the Vietnam Education Trade Union have initiated a nationwide campaign within the education sector to support people affected by Typhoon Yagi.

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of HCMC University of Industry and Trade raised VND5 million ($204) through a piggy bank-breaking activity to help typhoon victims in the North (Photo: SGGP)



In response to the call from the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and with a sense of responsibility and solidarity towards the northern provinces, the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) and the Vietnam Education Trade Union have launched a campaign to assist teachers, students, and residents affected by the storm and floods. Immediately following the launch, the entire education sector actively contributed through various means.

Immediately after the launch, the MOET leadership, along with units and individuals both inside and outside the education sector, contributed a total of over VND6.6 billion (US$269,000). The Vietnam Education Trade Union continues to receive donations from organizations and individuals nationwide.

On September 13, HCMC University of Industry and Trade tallied the contributions of its lecturers and public employees to support the northern region, amounting to nearly VND400 million ($16,300). The university's Youth Union raised VND5 million ($204) through a piggy bank-breaking activity among students.

Last weekend, the 28 highest-scoring lanterns from the Mid-Autumn Lantern Design Contest organized by Nguyen Hue Primary School (District 1, HCMC) were auctioned at a parent-teacher meeting to raise VND110 million ($4,480) for the flood-affected people in the northern region so that the victims, especially pupils, can quickly recover and rebuild their lives.

Tran Hung Dao Primary School (District 1, HCMC) fostered the spirit of "small acts – huge impacts" by organizing a donation drive among students to help citizens in the northern provinces affected by Typhoon Yagi.

By September 14, all of the staff and lecturers of Nguyen Tat Thanh University had contributed a total of VND691.3 million ($28,100) in the first round of donations. The university will allocate VND200 million ($8,150) to the MOET Trade Union to support the education sector in affected areas. The remaining funds will be transferred by the university to relevant agencies and directly to the people in the northern region to promptly share and support them in overcoming the consequences of Typhoon Yagi.

HCMC University of Economics has implemented "Support Scholarships" and "Tuition Fee Deferment" programs to assist students from the northern provinces affected by Typhoon Yagi. Accordingly, the university will award 100 scholarships, each worth VND10 million ($407), to disadvantaged students from the 47th, 48th, 49th, and 50th cohorts who are permanent residents of 26 northern provinces directly affected by Typhoon Yagi, including Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Dien Bien, Hoa Binh, Lai Chau, Son La, Ha Giang, Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Lang Son, Tuyen Quang, Thai Nguyen, Phu Tho, Bac Giang, Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh, Ha Nam, Hanoi, Hai Duong, Hung Yen, Hai Phong, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Thai Binh, Vinh Phuc, and Thanh Hoa. Students can complete their applications online at the university's website (https://student.ueh.edu.vn/) from September 12-25, 2024.

In addition to programs accompanying and supporting learners, and fostering the tradition of "mutual love and assistance" with a spirit of "understanding, sympathy, and sharing," the Party Committee, Board of Presidents, and Trade Union of the university have also called on all of its staff to contribute at least one day's salary to support the people in the northern provinces in quickly overcoming the damage caused by the storm and flood, helping people to restore production and stabilize their lives.

Teachers and students of Kien Thiet Junior High School are contributing to the aid for the Northern victims (Photo: SGGP)



On September 13, the University of Social Sciences and Humanities (Vietnam National University - HCM) announced the cancellation of its commencement ceremony (scheduled for September 27). Assoc Prof Ngo Thi Phuong Lan, President of the university, said that although all preparations for the opening ceremony had been nearly completed, the university recognized the need to share and support the community at this time and therefore decided to cancel the opening ceremony for the 2024-2025 academic year.

All funds earmarked for the opening ceremony (VND100 million – US$4,074) will be transferred to the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front to support the people in the northern provinces in recovering from the natural disaster. In addition, the university has been mobilizing both its staff and students to continue contributing donations.

Director Nguyen Van Hieu of the HCMC Department of Education and Training stressed that the citywide relief campaign embodies the spirit of solidarity, sharing, mutual affection, and compassion among officials, educators, workers, and students, aiming to provide timely support to people in the northern provinces severely affected by Typhoon Yagi, including the community of educators, officials, teachers, staff, and students working and studying in the northern provinces. Each locality and school needs to widely disseminate information about the purpose and significance of this campaign among officials, educators, workers, and students. Each of these individuals should contribute voluntarily. Students should contribute from their savings, such as their breakfast money or other savings. Unit heads should coordinate with the local trade union to mobilize officials, educators, and workers. The Youth Union should be responsible for mobilizing students through propaganda and organizing donation days, encouraging voluntary participation. Head of the Administration Department of University of Science (Vietnam National University – HCM) informed that At the opening ceremony held on September 15, the university issued a notice calling on all delegates, guests, civil servants, public employees, and learners attending the opening ceremony to join hands with the northern region through the most practical actions. The university would like to decline congratulatory flowers from agencies, units, and partners at the opening ceremony. Instead, they hope that these units and individuals will transfer the cost of the flowers to the fund of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee 0 HCMC Branch. Notably, Director Pham Thai Son of the Enrollment and Communications Center (HCMC University of Industry and Trade warned that currently, there is a lot of fake information on social networks calling for donations to support people in the northern region affected by storms and floods. Therefore, students should be wary of this false information. Students should donate to trusted organizations and units such as the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and its HCMC Branch; or through reputable newspapers such as Sai Gon Giai Phong, Tuoi Tre, Thanh Nien; or through calls from the school. Donations should be made to the right place and the right organization to be truly effective and reach the intended beneficiaries.

By Thanh Hung, Thu Tam – Translated by Thanh Tam