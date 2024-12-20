Education sector fostering patriotism by showcasing soldier examples

As the nation commemorates the 80th anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army's founding, schools in Ho Chi Minh City have implemented various initiatives to cultivate patriotism in students.

Small students visit the District 1 Military Command barracks

These activities also express appreciation for the sacrifices of previous generations in securing national independence and safeguarding the nation's peace.

In its guidance for implementing political education tasks and student activities during the 2024-2025 school year, the Ministry of Education and Training advises schools to enhance the teaching of revolutionary ideals through academic subjects and educational programs. It emphasizes the need to innovate and elevate the quality of political education, ideological understanding, ethics, lifestyle, and practical skills, aligning these efforts with the cultivation and promotion of the cultural values inherent to the Vietnamese people.

Students at Nguyen Binh Khiem Primary School in District 1 recently enjoyed a meaningful start to their week by engaging with members of the Ben Nghe Ward Veterans' Association. During this interaction, they listened to stories and insights about the significance of the Vietnam People's Army's founding day.

Dinh Hoang Lam, a student in class 3/7 at Nguyen Binh Khiem Primary School, shared his deep admiration for the majestic image of soldiers participating in a parade. However, the sight that moved him the most was the soldiers' mud-stained faces as they assisted people affected by storms and floods.

Prior, more than 1,000 students from kindergartens, primary schools and secondary schools in District 1 visited the District 1 Military Command barracks. The activity was organized by the Propaganda and Education Division of the District 1 Party Committee in coordination with the Department of Education and Training, the Military Command and the District 1 Cultural and Sports Center to help students to learn about the meaning of the Vietnam People's Army Founding Day, the daily living and training regime of the army.

Nguyen Cong Tru High School in Ho Chi minh City’s Go Vap District recently facilitated an exchange program between teachers and students and officers and soldiers of Brigade 167 of the Naval Region 2 stationed in Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

Elsewhere in the southern metropolis, Bui Thi Xuan High School in District 1 hosted a National Defense Sports Festival, offering a range of thrilling activities for students across the school. These included gun disassembly and assembly, navigating obstacles on a simulated battlefield, and practicing formation arrangements. These activities not only provide students with opportunities to hone their skills but also cultivate patriotism and inspire gratitude for the sacrifices of previous generations.

Literature teacher Doan Thi Thuy Kieu of Nguyen Cong Tru High School said that exchange activities with naval soldiers brought students many new experiences, thereby innovating the form of education, promoting the traditional cultural and historical values of the nation amongst students.

Beyond learning from books, engaging in practical experiences allows students to cultivate a rich inner life and develop a deeper understanding of their nation's roots. This, in turn, inspires greater effort in both their studies and personal development.

Deputy Director Duong Tri Dung of the Department of Education and Training in Ho Chi Minh City highlighted that the previous academic year marked a significant achievement for the city's education sector with the successful establishment of Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space in all schools.

Additionally, schools tailored various activities to commemorate key national holidays, including Hung King's Commemoration Day, Southern Liberation Day, National Reunification Day, War Invalids and Martyrs Day, and Vietnam People's Army Founding Day. These initiatives aimed to instill in students a sense of patriotic tradition, national pride, and to cultivate their character and lifestyle.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan