Early natural disaster warning system launched

An early warning system to mitigate the risk produced by disasters was launched by the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on October 3.

The system combines various types of data from the automatic environmental monitoring system to provide early warnings of natural hazards, such as thunderstorms, whirlwinds, thunder, heavy rain, and others.

Thanks to this system, weather changes and development in the country are uninterruptedly monitored through images received from earth observation satellites, local weather radar, rain gauge networks, and lightning location networks nationwide.

On this occasion, the Meteorological and Hydrological Administration and the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) signed a cooperation agreement on improving the quality of weather forecasts and warnings in the flight operation management areas, establishing a communication mechanism between the two sides, and providing emergency support in case of dangerous natural disasters and meteorological disasters in the country.