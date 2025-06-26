NA resolutions on agricultural land tax exemption, tuition exemption passed

The resolution on tuition exemption and support in the national education system was approved with 440 out of 441 deputies present voting in favour.

It takes effect from the date of its adoption and will be applied starting from the 2025–2026 academic year.

Lawmakers adopted resolutions on agricultural land tax exemption, tuition exemption for preschool and general students in the national education system, and universal preschool education for children aged 3-5, at their sitting on June 26 as part of the 9th session of the 15th National Assembly (NA).

The resolution on tuition exemption and support in the national education system was approved with 440 out of 441 deputies present voting in favor. It takes effect from the date of its adoption and will be applied starting from the 2025–2026 academic year.

It stipulates tuition exemption and support for preschool children, general education students, and learners enrolled in general education programs who are Vietnamese citizens or persons of Vietnamese origin without determined nationality residing in Vietnam, and studying at institutions within the national education system.

For the resolution on universal preschool education for children aged 3 to 5, all provinces and centrally-run cities are expected to achieve the required standards by 2030.

The scheme will be funded by the State and additionally sourced from social contributions in line with legal regulations. The implementation will follow a roadmap that aligns with the socio-economic conditions of each locality and ensures all requirements for universalization are met as prescribed by law.

According to Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son, the NA Standing Committee and NA deputies all highly agreed on the necessity of issuing the resolution, and believed that this is a correct, timely, and deeply humane policy, meeting the country’s sustainable development requirements.

The resolution aims to narrow the educational access gap between regions, ensure the right to education, and promote equity in educational opportunities. It reflects the State’s strong commitment to caring for the younger generation and holds particular significance for disadvantaged mountainous, remote, and ethnic minority areas, as well as for children from low-income families.

Meanwhile, the resolution on the exemption of agricultural land use tax was passed with 443 out of 444 presenting deputies voting in favor.

