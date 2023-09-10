Double2T crowns as winner of 3rd Rap Viet Competition

Double2T was named as the winner of the third season of Rap Viet competition seeking talented rappers which ended in HCMC on September 9.

The young rapper had an excellent performance and triumphed over competitors with the highest votes accounting for 26.5 percent.

Double2T whose real name is Bui Xuan Truong, 27, of the Tay ethnic minority, left a deep impression on the audience with his songs featuring cultural identities and folk music of the ethnic minority groups in mountainous areas. His most popular song in the Rap Viet competition is “A Loi”.

The first prize winner received a cash prize of VND250 million from the show’s producer, Vie Channel; another of VND200 million from the sponsors; and the recording and release grant worth VND500 million from Wanner Music Vietnam.

The second place went to 24k.Right whose real name is Vu Ngoc Chuong, 27 of the capital city of Hanoi with a 25.8 percent vote.

Liu Grace, 24, whose real name is Tran Nguyen Thanh Nhi, got third place. She is the only female contestant in the singing competition.

This year’s contest brought together the country’s rappers, including Karik, Justa Tee, and Suboi as judges, BigDaddy, Andree Right Hand, B Ray, and Thai VG as coaches, and actor Tran Thanh was the host of the competition.

Outstanding contestants who were chosen in selected rounds across the country participated in the audition and then be trained by the coaches before competing in shows to win the title of the best rapper in Vietnam.

Rap Viet competition is the Vietnamese version of Thailand's well-known reality television show, 'The Rapper” which premiered in 2018 and was honored as the Best General Entertainment Program at the 23rd Asian Television Awards in 2018.

Rappers De Choat and Seachains were the winners of the first and second seasons of the Rap Viet competition.