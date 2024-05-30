National

Dong Nai proposes investment plans for intersection on National Highway 51

SGGP

The People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province yesterday discussed possible investment plans for an intersection on National Highway 51 passing Bien Hoa City.

50b.jpg


Accordingly, Transport Engineering Design Inc. (TEDI) presented two investment plans for Vung Tau Intersection:

  • Option 1: modifying the existing left-turn underpass into a straight one from National Highway 51 to An Hao Bridge; constructing an additional underpass to create four lanes per direction; building four left-turn ramps using bridges and lightweight steel bridges along National Highway No.1 for motorbikes to travel straight from Dong Nai Bridge to Tam Hiep Intersection.
  • Option 2: establishing a similar intersection to Option 1, utilizing the existing left-turn underpass ramp towards Dong Nai Bridge, restricting container truck traffic, and leveraging the existing overpass; for the area near Gate 11, constructing a two-way overpass along Vo Nguyen Giap Street to National Highway 51 and Bui Van Hoa Street; building an overpass from Bui Van Hoa Street to National Highway 51 and a roundabout at the base of the overpasses; considering constructing an additional overpass from National Highway 51 to Bui Van Hoa Street.

These options aim at addressing traffic congestion and improve traffic flow along the busy National Highway 51.

By Hoang Bac – Translated by Thanh Tam

Tags

Dong Nai investment plans Vung Tau intersection National Highway 51 Gate 11 traffic congestion

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn