Dong Nai proposes investment plans for intersection on National Highway 51

The People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province yesterday discussed possible investment plans for an intersection on National Highway 51 passing Bien Hoa City.



Accordingly, Transport Engineering Design Inc. (TEDI) presented two investment plans for Vung Tau Intersection:

Option 1: modifying the existing left-turn underpass into a straight one from National Highway 51 to An Hao Bridge; constructing an additional underpass to create four lanes per direction; building four left-turn ramps using bridges and lightweight steel bridges along National Highway No.1 for motorbikes to travel straight from Dong Nai Bridge to Tam Hiep Intersection.

Option 2: establishing a similar intersection to Option 1, utilizing the existing left-turn underpass ramp towards Dong Nai Bridge, restricting container truck traffic, and leveraging the existing overpass; for the area near Gate 11, constructing a two-way overpass along Vo Nguyen Giap Street to National Highway 51 and Bui Van Hoa Street; building an overpass from Bui Van Hoa Street to National Highway 51 and a roundabout at the base of the overpasses; considering constructing an additional overpass from National Highway 51 to Bui Van Hoa Street.

These options aim at addressing traffic congestion and improve traffic flow along the busy National Highway 51.

By Hoang Bac – Translated by Thanh Tam