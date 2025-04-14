Domestic automobile market flourishes in Q1-2025

The Vietnamese domestic automobile market demonstrated robust growth in the first quarter of 2025, fueled by a significant surge in imported vehicle sales.

The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said that total market sales in March 2025 reached 31,750 vehicles, up 47 percent over the previous month and 16 percent over the same period last year. A notable increase in sales where imported models outpaced domestically assembled vehicles was marked. Domestically assembled vehicles reached a sales volume of 14,887 units, while imported vehicles achieved 16,863 units, representing month-over-month increases of 35 percent and 60 percent, respectively.

Thus, in the first quarter of 2025, the domestic automobile market flourished strongly, with a total of 72,249 vehicles of all types sold, up 24.2 percent over the same period. For instance, VAMA members sold 58,938 vehicles, up 16 percent over the same period.

In this second quarter, the domestic auto market has many new car models, starting with the Honda HR-V 2025.

The Honda HR-V now offers three options including the gasoline L (VND750 million) and G (VND699 million), and the hybrid e:HEV RS (VND869 million). Interestingly, the hybrid e:HEV RS is priced more competitively than the gasoline RS (VND871 million), while the L version has seen a considerable price reduction of almost VND80 million. The Vietnamese automotive landscape is also set to see new entrants, with BYD launching its Sealion 6 on April 18 and Suzuki planning to introduce a new popular hybrid model.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Anh Quan