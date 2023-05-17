District 1 commends nearly 500 teachers, pupils with outstanding achievements

The Education and Training Division of District 1 this morning commended 289 teachers, 168 collectives and individuals with their outstanding achievements in the school year of 2022 – 2023.

Speaking at the ceremony, Head of the Education and Training Division of District 1 Le Thi Binh said that the whole district had more than 2,000 teachers and 32,000 pupils at all levels from kindergarten, primary school to secondary school.

With much appreciation of the efforts, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Duong Tri Dung said that the education and training sectors of District 1 has had positive solutions in the innovation of teaching and learning methods in association with the investment of materials and facilities, enhancing qualification of teachers and successfully piloting effective new models in education and training during the passing time.

The Deputy Director of the Municipal Department of Education and Training hoped that the teachers of District 1 would continue to promote dynamism, creativity and enthusiasm in carrying out the mission of training and fostering excellent students, thereby contributing to the creation of outstanding students, elite citizens contributing to the overall development of the city.

Some photos were captured at the ceremony.