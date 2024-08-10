Under Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha’s request, the existence of public charging station systems in urban areas is crucial for the development of green transportation.

Deputy PM urges existence of public charging station systems in urban areas

The Office of the Government today announced the conclusions of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha regarding policies for green transportation and the development of charging stations for electric vehicles. The transition to green energy is a fundamental and essential task in achieving sustainable growth and fulfilling Vietnam’s commitments.

To achieve the goal of developing a green transportation system, Deputy Prime Minister Ha instructed the Ministry of Transport to collaborate with relevant ministries, agencies, and localities to review incentives and support policies related to production, import, and use of green energy vehicles on the road.

A report is due to the Prime Minister by September 15.

Additionally, responsible ministries and agencies must submit their studies and proposals for supporting policies to encourage the use of inter-provincial electric buses no later than June 30, 2025.

Deputy Prime Minister Ha also urged the Ministry of Industry and Trade to promptly revise and supplement Decision No. 28/2014/QD-TTg, which regulates retail electricity pricing structures. This revision should consider the impact of electricity pricing support mechanisms for charging stations serving green transportation.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Construction should expeditiously issue or amend standards for charging plugs, sockets, and electric cables for green vehicles. The amended standards must be completed by December 31, 2024.

To ensure the operation of existing green vehicles, Deputy Prime Minister Ha recommended that the Ministry of Construction should cooperate with relevant agencies, including the police, industry and trade, transport, and local authorities in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to issue guidelines for incorporating public charging stations into urban planning and construction plans, ensuring that they do not disrupt the activities of green transportation users. The guidelines should be completed by August 2024.

Additionally, the Ministry of Science and Technology should promptly issue standards (or regulations) for electric plugs, sockets, and charging cables for green transportation vehicles by August 2024.

Meanwhile, relevant ministries, including Transport, Industry and Trade, and Construction, along with local authorities, should review plans in each province and sector and develop green transportation infrastructure investment policies including charging station infrastructure and power supply to meet the timeline for transitioning to green energy and reducing carbon and methane emissions in the transportation sector.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan