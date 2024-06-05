Deputy PM suggests building Vietnam's own commercial platform at Q&A session

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on June 5 asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Information and Communications to research and build a commercial platform for Vietnam.

An overview of the Q&A session (Photo: VNA)

The commercial platformcan integrate all activities such as identification, technology security, and customs payments, he added.

Speaking at a question and answer (Q&A) session on industry and trade issues within the framework of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s seventh sitting, Ha affirmed that e-commerce is an inevitable trend that will gradually replace traditional markets and commercial stores.

He proposed the establishment of a multi-sectoral agency to monitor all e-commerce activities.

Regarding the legal aspect, the Deputy PM informed that since 2006, supplements and amendments to laws related to e-commerce have been made twice, demonstrating Vietnam’s attention to this sector. Currently, the country has the Law on Protection of Consumer Rights, the Law on E-Transactions, and related decrees.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha speaking at the session (Photo: VNA)

To ensure the safety and security of personal data, he stressed that although there are many regulations in the legal system, keeping them updated is extremely essential.

Regarding Vietnam’s participation in free trade agreements (FTAs), Ha said that Vietnam has joined 16 FTAs, but the benefits gained do not meet expectations.

Therefore, in the coming time, it is necessary to step up the dissemination of information about the markets as well as the legal environments of signatories, he said, stressing the importance of building a national database to support businesses and creating technical barriers to protect domestic goods and enterprises.

As for foreign direction investment (FDI) attraction, there need to be stricter criteria along with the commitment to technical transfer to Vietnamese firms, stated Ha.

Concluding the Q&A session in the industry and trade sector, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man assessed that in addition to achievements, there remain several shortcomings in the sector such as the availability of fake and poor quality goods, and unsustainable export revenue.

The top legislator proposed that the Government, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and other relevant ministries continue perfecting laws related to e-commerce and the protection of consumers, promoting trade, expanding and diversifying foreign markets associated with improving the quality of products and developing smart industry.

Vietnamplus