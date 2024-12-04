Deputy PM receives Tanzanian Deputy Foreign Minister

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception for Tanzania's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Cosato David Chumi in Hanoi on December 3.

Welcoming Chumi to visit Vietnam and co-chair the first political consultation between the two foreign ministries, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son affirmed that Vietnam always attaches great importance to fostering its traditional friendship and cooperation with Tanzania.

Ahead of the 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Tanzania diplomatic relations (1965–2025), the Deputy PM proposed increased all-level delegation exchanges, particularly at the highest levels, and encouraged Tanzania to consider opening a diplomatic mission in Hanoi. He suggested the two countries strengthen collaboration in telecommunications, agriculture, mining, and textiles, and boost bilateral trade in key products such as raw cashew nuts, cotton, textiles, and agricultural machinery.

On investment, he urged the Tanzanian Government to support Viettel’s operations in Tanzania, including digital transformation projects and e-government initiatives. He also emphasised Vietnam’s willingness to send experts to assist Tanzania in agriculture and health care under models that have been successfully implemented in other African nations.

Chumi expressed his hope that Vietnam will share with his country expertise in industrialisation, agriculture, and agricultural product and seafood processing.

Highlighting Tanzania's strategic location in East Africa, he proposed closer cooperation to facilitate Vietnam's access to major regional markets, including the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC). He also wished that Vietnamese businesses will explore investment opportunities in Tanzania and suggested Vietnamese increase imports of Tanzanian commodities, such as cotton and minerals.

The same day, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Hang and Chumi co-chaired the first political consultation between the two ministries.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive developments in bilateral relations, reflected by high-level exchanges and meetings between their leaders, including that between Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the G20 Summit in Brazil.

The success of Viettel’s Halotel project in Tanzania was highlighted as a key example of growing economic cooperation, they noted.

Chumi said that Tanzania and Vietnam share historical ties initiated by President Ho Chi Minh and President Julius Nyerere. He reiterated Tanzania's commitment to its "Look East" policy and its intention to expand cooperation in promising sectors such as telecommunications, digital transformation, textiles, and agriculture, expressing his hope to learn from Vietnam.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Hang hailed Tanzania's achievements under its "Vision 2050" development plan. The official stressed that this first political consultation will strengthen political trust and create an effective mechanism for reviewing and advancing bilateral relations, and suggested that the two sides increase delegation exchanges, especially in 2025 when the two countries celebrate the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.

She proposed that the two sides hold the second session of the Joint Committee on Bilateral Cooperation, and consider establishing specialised subcommittees, and diversifying import-export portfolios. She also called for enhanced collaboration on Halal certification, personnel training, and exchanges of students, young diplomats, and military officers.

Both sides agreed to continue supporting each other at multilateral forums, including the United Nations, the African Union, ASEAN, and EAC. They also pledged to strengthen viewpoint coordination in global issues, and expedite negotiations for the signing of agreements such as the Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement and the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement, aiming to facilitate bilateral economic collaboration.

