Deputy PM orders strict punishment against fishing violations

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on June 17 ordered stakeholders to step up communications work to raise public awareness against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing and mete out harsh punishment on illegal fishing in foreign waters.

Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang at the online conference (Photo: VNA)

At an online conference with ministries, sectors and localities, Deputy PM Quang, who is also head of the National Steering Committee for IUU Fishing Prevention and Control, acknowledged their efforts in the IUU fishing combat which is an important and key task of the whole political system.

It is a must to seriously put in place the Party Central Committee's Secretariat and Government’s related documents with a view to having the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood removed soon, he stressed.

Localities must optimise their resources, bolster coordination with competent authorities, and roll out harmonious and drastic solutions, including the handling of violations, the improvement of traceability, and the enhancement of inspections and supervisions over boats’ operation, while promoting standout examples in the fight, the official said.

According to a report from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Vietnam has recorded significant achievements after seven years of efforts to have the illegal fishing label lifted, notably the completion of a legal framework, the good management of fishing vessels, sound traceability, and enhanced law enforcement efforts.

However, several missions have lagged behind the EC’s recommendations due to the poor awareness of both local leaders and fishermen and limitations in coordination between authorities as well as the inspection and handling of violations, among others.

Vietnamplus