Deputy PM chairs working session on economic, trade cooperation with US

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son chaired a working session with the special task force to strengthen cooperation and proactively adapt to changes in US economic and trade policies at the Government headquarters in Hanoi on April 8.

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son speaks at the working session.

At the meeting, members of the task force provided updates on the latest developments and discussed response measures following the US announcement of reciprocal tariffs on goods from many countries, including Vietnam.

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son requested that members of the working group continue to effectively carry out the assigned tasks and implement diplomatic measures through various channels to influence US agencies to issue appropriate solutions for Vietnam's conditions and circumstances, as well as the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The Deputy Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Finance to continue reviewing and refining the plan to reduce import taxes.

Regarding non-tariff issues, the ministries review legal regulations and identify unreasonable provisions, including those affecting Vietnamese businesses, to remove them or propose removal.

He requested the Ministry of Industry and Trade to monitor and strictly control the origin of goods to prevent unfortunate incidents.

The Ministry of Finance is responsible for enhancing information exchange with the US customs authorities on trade defense measures and tax evasion and developing a comprehensive plan to assist businesses.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has been delegated to strengthen the promotion of 17 free trade agreements’ content, enhance trade promotion in new markets, support businesses in adapting to these new markets, and timely provide information to enterprises about the policies of export markets.

By Phan Thao—Translated by Kim Khanh