Deputy Minister of Industry, Trade Do Thang Hai arrested

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai was prosecuted and arrested for the crime of receiving bribes.

The Ministry of Public Security has just prosecuted and arrested the defendant for the above crime regulated in Provision No.354 of the Penal Code.

Lieutenant General To An Xo, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Security this afternoon said that during the investigation process into the case of “violating regulations in management and use of State property causing losses and waste”, “lack of responsibility, causing serious consequences”, “giving bribes”, “receiving bribes,” “abusing positions and powers while performing duties” at Xuyen Viet Oil Travel and Transport Trading Company Limited and other agencies and organizations, the Investigation Security Agency under the Ministry of Public Security performed the order of prosecution, holding in custody and checking the residence of the defendant on December 21 afternoon.

Previously, the Investigation Security Agency prosecuted and arrested Mai Thi Hong Hanh, Director of Xuyen Viet Oil Travel and Transport Trading Company Limited and Nguyen Thi Nhu Phuong, Deputy Director of Xuyen Viet Oil Travel and Transport Trading Company Limited for the crime of violating regulations in management and use of State property causing losses and waste”; former Secretary of the Party Committee of Ben Tre Province Le Duc Tho for the crime of “abusing positions and powers while performing duties” and Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance and former Director of HCMC Tax Department Le Duy Minh for the crime of “receiving bribes”.

Following the approvals of the People’s Procuracy, the Investigation Security Agency performed the order of prosecution, holding in custody and checking the residence of the defendants.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong