Law

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Finance Department prosecuted

SGGP

Director of the HCMC Department of Finance and former Director of HCMC Tax Department Le Duy Minh was prosecuted for the act of receiving bribe.

The Investigation Security Agency under the Ministry of Public Security on December 19 issued an order to prosecute, hold in custody and check the residence of Director of the HCMC Department of Finance and former Director of HCMC Tax Department Le Duy Minh for the act of receiving bribe regulated in Provision No.354 of the Penal Code.

412089100-122128495274081724-5587371486713566344-n-4608jpg-3128.jpg
Defendant Le Duy Minh (Photo: the Ministry of Public Security)

This is the result of the investigation into the case of “violating regulations in management and use of State property causing losses and waste”, “lack of responsibility, causing serious consequences", “giving bribes”, “receiving bribes,” “abusing positions and powers while performing duties” at Xuyen Viet Oil Travel and Transport Trading Company Limited and other agencies, organizations.

Following the approval of the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy, the Investigation Security Agency performed the order of prosecution, holding in custody and checking the residence of the defendant.

At the beginning of September, the investigation agency prosecuted and arrested two defendants related to the criminal case, comprising Mai Thi Hong Hanh, Director of Xuyen Viet Oil Travel and Transport Trading Company Limited and Nguyen Thi Nhu Phuong, Deputy Director of the company.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Finance Department defendant  Le Duy Minh the act of receiving bribe Xuyen Viet Oil Travel and Transport Trading Company

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn