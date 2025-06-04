Agriculture Ministry seeks probe into alleged diseased meat at C.P. outlets

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has called on police to investigate claims that C.P. Vietnam sold possibly diseased meat, following viral posts and safety violations at its Soc Trang outlets.

Diseased pork is still stamped with a square inspection mark at the slaughterhouse. (Source: Facebook J.L.)

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, on June 4, formally requested that the Ministry of Public Security launch an investigation into social media allegations that C.P. Vietnam was distributing potentially diseased pork and chicken at its retail outlets in Soc Trang Province.

In an official document signed by Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien, the ministry cited viral online content accusing C.P. Fresh Shop My Xuyen—part of C.P. Vietnam Corporation—of selling foul-smelling, possibly infected meat products. The Ministry warned that such allegations, if true, could seriously undermine public health and the stability of the national food supply chain.

Initial inspections uncovered multiple administrative violations, including expired food safety certificates, lack of business licenses, and absence of mandatory food safety training certifications for staff. While laboratory tests have not yet confirmed the presence of infectious diseases in the meat samples, authorities emphasized the need for proactive risk prevention.

“To restore public confidence and safeguard the livestock and poultry supply chain, we urge the Ministry of Public Security to conduct a thorough investigation and take strict action against any individuals or entities found violating the law,” the Ministry stated.

The request follows a Facebook post by the account “J.L” showing images allegedly taken at a C.P. Fresh Shop in My Xuyen Town. The post described meat products with signs of pus, red spots, and foul odor, suggesting the meat may be from diseased animals.

In response, the Ministry formed a multidisciplinary inspection team that included health, agriculture, and industry and trade officials along with local police. A surprise check at the mentioned outlet confirmed expired food safety documents and a lack of business permits and hygiene training certificates.

Further inspections were ordered at three additional C.P. locations in Soc Trang. Randomly collected meat samples tested negative for African swine fever, classical swine fever, and PRRS (blue-ear disease), according to Region VII Animal Husbandry and Health authorities. However, two of the three locations also failed to present valid food safety certification.

The Ministry also tasked Hau Giang Province authorities with verifying viral images allegedly taken at a neighboring area, to assess whether they are linked to C.P.’s supply chain.

Ministry representatives said that while no conclusive evidence has been found to prove the sale of diseased meat, administrative violations were indisputable at a press briefing on June 3. Multiple C.P. business locations had used expired licenses and lacked compliance with key food safety regulations.

The Ministry expressed concern that such basic legal violations occurring within a large-scale, nationwide enterprise highlight troubling lapses in regulatory compliance. It stressed that even major corporations are not exempt from the law and could pose risks to consumer trust and national food safety if oversight is not enforced.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan