National

Deputies to question Cabinet members on auditing, culture, sports, tourism

The 15th National Assembly (NA) will spend the entire working day of June 5 to question Government members on issues in the fields of auditing, culture, sports and tourism as part of its ongoing seventh session.

QH.jpg
NA deputies question Cabinet members on auditing, culture, sports and tourism issues on June 5 (Photo: VNA)

In the morning, NA deputies will continue questioning the Minister of Industry and Trade on matters under his ministry’s management.

They will then question the State Auditor General on the responsibility and measures to handle violations in audited businesses and projects, the implementation of conclusions and proposals of the State Audit Office, the prevention and control of corruption and other negative phenomena in State auditing activities, as well as solutions to overlapping in inspection and auditing activities.

The Minister of Planning and Investment, Minister of Finance and Minister of Public Security, as well as the Inspector General of the Government Inspectorate will clarify relevant issues.

In the afternoon, deputies will focus on issues in the field of culture, sports and tourism, including the selection, training and support policies for athletes and artists, employment assistance for them after retirement; the implementation of tasks and solutions to stimulate and recover tourism in 2024 and beyond; measures to promote night-time tourism; and special policies to attract investment in culture, sports and tourism activities in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas.

The Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism will take the floor.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, and the Ministers of Planning and Investment, Finance, Transport, Education and Training, Labour-Invalids and Social Affairs, and Home Affairs, as well as Minister-Chairman of the Government Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs will give explanations on related issues.

Vietnamplus

Tags

auditing culture Sports tourism NA deputies cabinet members

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn