Denmark helping reduce Vietnam’s dependence on fossil fuels

Denmark is helping reduce Vietnam’s dependence on fossil fuels following the Comprehensive Partnership Agreement between Denmark and the Southeast Asian country.

Illustrative photo

According to Mr. Nicolai Prytz, Danish Ambassador to Vietnam, Denmark is supporting Vietnam to gradually reduce the use of fossil fuels as the way forward to end fossil fuels use globally, increasing the rate of renewable energy use through the Comprehensive Partnership Agreement between the two countries.

This year is the 10th anniversary that the program has been carried out in Vietnam under the Comprehensive Partnership Agreement between the two countries. The program has been covering the fields of energy efficiency in industry, integrating renewable energy into the power grid and building long-term scenario models for the energy industry and external wind power offshore.

Previously, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen announced the establishment of the Vietnam -Denmark Green Strategic Partnership on November 1, 2023. The signing of this agreement is an important milestone in the cooperative relationship between the two countries as well as establishing a solid framework to support Vietnam in developing a low-carbon economy, adapting to climate change and promoting development of a circular economy.

By An Binh - Translated by Anh Quan